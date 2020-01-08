Bowls newcomer destined to see her name in record books

Action from the greens in the recent Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina.

OF ALL the up-and-comers of 2019, one who stands out in women’s bowls is late-bloomer Genevieve Delves, of Raymond Terrace.

Now 40 years of age, Delves took up the game only six years ago and in November was ranked by Bowls Australia as the nation’s No 1 woman bowler.

She has been chosen in the Australian side to make her international debut in New Zealand in this month’s Burnside Pairs with Dawn Hayman.

She won the 2019 Australian Open pairs with Hayman and within 10 weeks she was the Australian indoor singles champion.

Delves is no newcomer to international sport. The gifted athlete has played rugby for Australia, soccer for Australia, AFL for NSW and was a junior golf state reserve playing off a handicap of four.

She says she is “just starting to hit my straps” in bowls. She hit them well and truly when she swept through a classy field to pick up the Australian indoor singles title.

In the final she was up against Karen Murphy, long regarded as Australia’s top woman bowler and one of the world’s best.

Murphy was out to secure her seventh title in this event.

Delves was slaughtered 10-0 in the first set and it seemed to be all over for her.

But she showed the unflappable temperament that has helped her in all her sporting achievements as well as in her job as a police officer and her current role as a firefighter. She won the second set 10-3, and then took the tie-breaker and the title with a devastating 5-0.

Note the name Genevieve Delves. She’s the next top performer in our sport.

My view: on a new star

IN THE game of bowls we often see a newcomer who achieves something creditable then fades into obscurity.

I can’t see this happening to Newcastle’s Genevieve Delves.

Anybody who is down 10-zip in an Australian singles championship against the world-renowned Karen Murphy and can come back to not only beat her 10-5 in the second set but overwhelm her 5-0 in the tie-breaker, is something out of the box.

This top-drawer athlete has represented Australia and her state in a heap of other sports, showing that she has the mettle to carry all before her.

She’s 40 and a relative newcomer to bowls, but that won’t stop her from continuing to get her name in the record books.

Leading role

PICKED upan ancient article by bowler Ron Marshall who represented Australia at the 1958 Empire Games in Wales, won the Australian singles and fours championships and Queensland’s grand slam of titles twice and played for that state 200 times.

He says newcomers to the game should play in only one position – as lead:

“First, when thinking in terms of selection for pennant teams, skips of a sort are to be had by the dozen but leads are the selectors’ headache. Second, the most that can be expected of the lead is to draw reasonably to the jack. Why then ask him to do more? He should be placed in the lead position with only one shot on which to concentrate – the draw.”

Marshall’s opinion seems to have been lost over time. These days we see brand new players in all of the game’s positions. I once told a tyro at the call of the card who’d just been named as a skip that he was taking on the role too early.

“Why?” he said. “I watch bowls on telly. I know what to do.”

Young versus old

DOWN in Victoria, six kids from Richmond High School (average age 13) took on Richmond Union club’s team (average age 80, with one stalwart a ripe old 94).

The game was neck-and-neck with identical rink scores but the Tiger Cubs won with the very last bowl.

Magazine envy

IT HAS been a while since our state had a bowls magazine. When we did have one it was a compulsory paid journal that was at first posted to every individual registered NSW member. That was stopped on the basis of cost and the magazines were sent in bulk to clubs – the heap of them at the clubs never seemed to get any smaller, so it eventually disappeared in print form.

Other states have their own official magazine. Even Western Australia has a full colour one they call Jack Hi. It is sent to 205 bowls clubs throughout the state and distributed free to their members.

Close to 16,000 men and women currently play bowls in the west.

Bowls Victoria shows the value of an official magazine – it announced that from December each month its journal would feature a disabled bowler.

The first was 15-year-old Alex Angelopoulos.

At the age of five, Alex was diagnosed with dystonia, a disease that affected his mobility on the right side of his body. Since then he has bowled from a wheelchair at Elwood club.

“Kids and those with a disability need a push and encouragement to participate,” Alex says. “Those with a disability may feel self-conscious but there are many viable events for such bowlers.”