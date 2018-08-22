Bowls Australia gets down to business

A DIPLOMA of Sports Administration (Bowls) and a Certificate III have been created and are ready for the first intake of 10 applicants in October.

The courses are the result of more than 250 responses to a Bowls Australia survey last year that showed a need for structured online education.

The two new qualifications are expected to provide employment opportunities for bowlers of all ages.

The cost for individuals is $2500 for an eight-month course, compared with $6000-$8000 for a first-year degree.

Completion of the diploma will give direct entry to a university second-year business degree.

Online drive

BOWLS is joining in the Australian Government's initiative aimed at giving everyone the digital skills enabling them to get online.

As part of the campaign, clubs are to be nominated and are to indicate their willingness to hold digital skills sessions for members.

The initiative, called Be Connected, also has an online conference where clubs can learn more about the program and the funding opportunities that are available.

Figures show three million Australians are not online. Get Online Week is October 15-21. Expressions of interest will close on September 14.

Club disbands

THE members of Inglewood bowls club in a Perth suburb are angry with their city council for refusing to fund the refurbishment of their clubhouse. They have voted to disband.

The council made its decision after a review of 10 bowls clubs in the area.

"What they have done is neglect the senior citizens,” club president Bob Hansson said. "This club has a wealth of history, going back to the 1950s. It is used heavily by the community.”

The council has told Inglewood members it would subsidise their membership of any of the existing clubs within its area.

Joint effort

IT'S a different story at the Adelaide bowls club of Torrensville where federal, state and local council funding has allowed it to spend $3.5 million on its premises.

The project - a 12-rink undercover synthetic green and an upgraded clubhouse - received $470,000 from the council, $750,000 in federal funding and $450,000 from the State Government.

In total, the club will contribute $1.8 million to the project, expected to be completed in 12 months.

Two turf greens will remain as part of the facility.

Mayor suspended

THE mayor of Warrnambool, Robert Anderson, has been suspended for a month by the Warrnambool bowls club where he has been a member for 49 years.

According to reports, he took control of the microphone at the club's presentation night and proceeded to "roast” a couple of members. One was said to have been handed a jar with the label FIGJAM, which is supposed to be an acronym for "F- - - I'm Good Just Ask Me”. The man, "clearly upset”, walked out.

Club members made complaints and the board suspended the mayor.

He said he had apologised to those involved for the comments which were meant to be light-hearted.

Cr Anderson has been chairman of the club in the past but currently holds no official position there.

International director

CAMERON Curtis, the local boy who became an international name in bowls, has become a director of the Royal NSW Bowling Association Ltd.

Another top name in the game, Brett Duprez, was also elected.

They were the only nominations for the two vacant positions. Their positions will be confirmed at the association's annual general meeting.

Tragic loss

DANIEL Patterson, 28, a current Western Australia representative who had played for his state 66 times, was killed last week when his iron ore truck veered off the road.

An inaugural member of the National Training Centre squad from 2012-2014, he'd been married only a year and had a three-month-old child.

Bowls Australia CEO Neil Dalrymple said: "He was an exceptional young bowling talent who played regularly at the Australian Sides Championships. The sport in WA is certainly poorer due to his passing.”

Coaches conference

BOWLS Australia is organising an important inaugural coaches' conference at Mermaid Beach on October 24-25.

The national body said: "This is an exciting opportunity for coaches to come together and discuss all areas of bowls coaching, with assistance and presentation from some of the most respected leaders in Australian bowls, as well as some of the nation's leading scholars in coaching and the mechanics of sport.”

Among the eight presenters will be national coach Steve Glasson who'll conduct on- and off-green sessions.

Also in the strong line-up are La Trobe University doctors Kate Webster, Jodie McClelland and Kane Middleton. They will discuss the findings from their research into what makes an elite bowler.

MY VIEW: ON PASSING ON KNOWLEDGE

SPORT has reached the stage when there are more chiefs than Indians. No longer can we just have a team out there on the field or green - we have to have a supplementary army of everyone from head shrinks to the water boy.

The mooted conference of bowls coaches is a good thing. Coaching has become a highly-skilled occupation and getting together and tossing around how to play can only benefit the game.

But the inaugural meeting on the Gold Coast is not just a get-together to discuss ways of making better bowlers. It has a line-up of presenters with a hell of a lot of credentials, but is their expertise what is needed to improve standards?

Fr'instance, three university boffins are to tell the coaches what makes an elite bowler when everyone knows all a bowler has to do is get the jack close consistently and he's an elite bowler.