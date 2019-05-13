Bowlers hit the Heights for club's Fiesta Fours

ABOUT 18 teams turned out for the annual Fiesta Fours women's carnival at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club.

Casino RSM was a late scratching while the Byron Bay club elected to play in an event outside its district.

The host club pulled one of its teams out to make for even numbers with both greens full for a busy day of competition.

The Lismore Heights women's president Ellen Viero kept a close eye on the competition, with bowlers of all ages and abilities taking part.

"It's hard to get everyone at this time of year with district championships and pennants on,” Lismore Heights women's secretary Lesley Allen said.

"It's great Byron Bay sent a team. We do send flyers out to all the clubs outside the zone.

"We usually get teams from further north and south but they've got their championships on, too, so 18 is pretty good for us.

"We have two carnivals a year and later in the year we'll easily get 28 teams for our triples because all the competitions are winding down.

"We do enjoy the carnival and the club sponsored the event this year which we're extremely grateful for.”

The club will hold its fours carnival in September after Ballina has its Classic Fours tournament at the Cherry Street Sports Club in August.

It is one of the most popular and longest-running tournaments for women bowlers in the Northern Rivers district and attracts teams from outside the region.

It will include bowlers from the Northern Rivers, Clarence and Tweed-Byron as well as a strong contingent of Queensland teams.

The Northern Rivers District Women's Bowling Association holds its fours carnival in October.