Bowled over by cricket talent

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cudgen all-rounder Caleb Ziebell has dominated at club level and in the NSW Country team.

Impossible to go past Ziebell after he dominated at club level and in the NSW Country team.

He scored a century for NSW Country against Queensland Country in the Twenty20 final at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in January.

The match-winning innings of 110 not out included five fours and six sixes from just 60 balls in a 39-run win.

Suzie Ziebell,

spirit of cricket award

Popular figure at the Cudgen club and spends every Saturday scoring games while sons Caleb and Connor play.

She goes out of her way to speak to all players involved in the competition and makes everyone feel welcome.

Suzie will enjoy the Easter weekend off before she is straight back into it working in the canteen at the Cudgen Hornets rugby league games across the road.

Team of the year (in batting order)

Caleb Ziebell, Cudgen

Another impressive campaign opening the batting for Cudgen and finished the season with 1017 runs and 19 wickets.

He went close to a double ton against Alstonville in the second round and scored another four centuries including two at representative level.

Jayden Hoare,

Pottsville

His best season in the competition (955 runs and 15 wickets) and the only batsman to score a double century with his 210 effort against Murwillumbah.

He backed it up with a century the following week and also scored 110 in the dramatic semi-final win over Tintenbar-East Ballina.

Justin Moore,

Ballina Bears

All class with the bat and one of the best timers of the ball with a wide selection of shots in his trick bag.

Handed the captaincy over in the second half of the season but is still the key wicket at the Bears.

Toby Leeds, Lennox Head

New to the club and made an immediate impact with his power hitting in the top order which helped Lennox Head to the semi-finals.

His best innings was an unbeaten 122 against Alstonville and he should force his way into the Twenty20 representative team next season if he sticks around.

Kaleb Auld,

Marist Brothers

Talented teenage all-rounder who is just as good with the bat as he is with the ball.

Auld was one of the opening bowlers at Marist Brothers and would have taken more than 19 wickets if it was not for the age restrictions limiting him to less overs.

Adam Rogers, Pottsville

Selected as the wicket keeper-batsman and can close out games with the bat in the middle order.

A consistent performer who scored a vital half century in the semi-final win.

Connor Ziebell, Cudgen

A five-wicket haul in the final and will be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

Underrated as a batsman and now opens the bowling in a team not short on fast bowlers.

Steve Leahy,

Tintenbar-East Ballina

Toiled hard again this season and was rewarded in the first half of the season with a six-wicket haul.

Finished with 20 wickets and improved his batting with a determined half century in the semi-final which kept his team competitive after an early collapse.

Anthony Kershler,

Cudgen

Experience is everything and the 49-year-old former Sheffield Shield spinner has plenty of it.

Always dangerous when he comes on and finished the season with 24 wickets.

Brendan Mitchell,

Marist Brothers

Another perennial powerhouse with the ball and formed a lethal combination opening the bowling with Kaleb Auld.

Eleven wickets in his last two games and could have done some serious damage if Brothers reached the semi-finals.

James Julius, Cudgen

Widely regarded as the best fast bowler in the competition and hard to argue with the figures he keeps producing year after year.

Julius has taken 107 wickets over the past four seasons and is a key part of Cudgen's ongoing success.