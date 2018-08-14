Bowen pair to go head-to-head at Lismore races

BIG DAY: Stephen Traecey will ride the Daniel Bowen trained Queen of Kingston at Lismore today.

LISMORE trainer Daniel Bowen thinks his in-form gelding Almas can end his current campaign with another win on his home track at today's TAB meeting.

However, he won't be surprised if talented stablemate Queen of Kingston kicks off her preparation with a slashing first-up performance.

Both Bowen gallopers will step out in the Lismore & District Workers Club Benchmark 66 Hcp (1200m), race three on the seven-race program.

Almas has been in great form for the stable in recent months, winning three straight races between May and July.

He broke through to win his Maiden at Grafton on May 28, stepped up to win a Class 2 at Lismore on June 18, then completed a hat-trick by winning a Class 3 Hcp at Grafton on July 5.

Bowen took Almas to Brisbane for his most recent outing where he finished sixth behind Happy Hooves in a Class 3 Plate (1200m) at Doomben on July 28.

"He just got too far back at Doomben last time and you just can't do that on that track at the moment, especially carrying the 58.5kg he had that day,” Bowen said.

"Back here we just have to walk him over the road to the track and he should be hard to beat.

"He'll go for a spell after Tuesday's race. He has done a great job this prep and it's usually a pretty good sign that a horse has ability when they can win again straight after winning their Maiden.

"He was a bit unlucky not to have broken through for his first win much earlier than he did.

"I took him to Ballina last year and he ran into Whypeeo, that smart horse trained by Toby Edmonds who was having its first start.

"And then at his following start at Lismore Almas then ran into Freddie Fox Trot in a Maiden.”

Bowen is looking for a bold first-up run from Queen of Kingston as she heads towards the $65,000 Ballina Cup (1600m) on September 6 and the $30,000 Rousillon Hcp (1516m) at Lismore on September 20.