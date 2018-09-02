Bowen galloper wins at Grafton

JOCKEY Matt McGuren rode a double at the Grafton races on Saturday with the second win on board Peak Hill in the Coutts Crossing Cup (1700m).

In a photo finish the stayer, trained in Lismore by Daniel Bowen, swamped Stellar Jewel (apprentice Leah Kilner) on the line after she had led most of the way.

He also had to hold off a late flash from Dew Drop, which had followed Peak Hill into the final stages with only a half head separating the first three.

The four-year-old winner had been settled about 15 lengths off the lead for most of the race.

"I always knew he would get back a long way; he was the best horse in the race and I knew he had a good finish on him,” McGuren said.

"He had probably been freshened up for the 1400m not the 1700m, but Dan has been doing an impeccable job with his horses and he wasn't going to bring him here if he wasn't spot-on.”

Bowen said the young galloper had shown his ability.

"That turn of foot he showed, that's class,” he said.

"He came from a long way back, he stood the leader with a long start with 100m to go, but he got up and won. He has got a real desire to win and that proved that today.”

Bowen had accepted a 1400m gallop at Lismore last Tuesday before the meeting was abandoned.

"I had freshened him up for that, which was only 1400m, but when the races were cancelled this was all that was left for him,” he said. "I thought it might be a bit too far too soon, but he is a genuine stayer and his class prevailed.”

