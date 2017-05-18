From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

AS MUCH much as three months worth of rain is expected to drench parts of central and north Queensland coast today before the extreme low descends on south-east Queensland tomorrow.

Hamilton Island has already passed its monthly May average of 78mm, with 86.4mm being recorded in the past 24 hours, while Bowen Airport received 72mm during the same period.



After Cyclone Debbie, regions including Mackay in Central Queensland and Lismore in northern New South Wales (pictured) will be worst affected by these latest storms.

A flood warning from the Bureau of Meteorology suggests there could be "isolated falls" of up to 400mm between Tully and Gladstone, prompting a major flood warning.

The impact of the potentially flooding rains will be felt most in regions still reeling from the destruction delivered by Tropical Cyclone Debbie earlier this year.

A #rainband will develop over eastern areas from tomorrow, tracking offshore by Sunday. Check your local forecast: https://t.co/ByG5YyVjFH pic.twitter.com/fmSzqolMfC — BOM Australia (@BOM_au) May 17, 2017

Bureau Of Meteorology forecaster Julian De Morton said when the low trough finally passes, areas between Gladstone and Tully, and west to Hughenden, will have received falls between 100m and 200mm.

"We've had reasonable falls already through the region and the highest total is Preston which has had 114mm and Mingela has had 100mm," Mr De Morton told The Courier-Mail.

"Over the course of the event it will be more likely 100m to 200m over most of the region, if you go north of Gladstone through to Tully out to Hughenden and Clermont.

"That's the main region where we are expecting the decent falls of rain and we have a flood watch out as well."

He said the rainfall average for May varies widely with Townsville usually receiving only 32mm while Mackay averages 104mm for the month.

WHERE IT'S FALLING:

THURSDAY RAINFALL FORECAST (BOM)

QLD

Bowen: 150-200mm

Bundaberg: 1-5mm

Charleville: 1-5mm

Dalby: nil

Fraser Coast: 1-5mm

Gladstone: 15-25mm

Gympie: 1-5mm

Ipswich: nil

Mackay: 50-100mm

Moranbah: 50-100mm

Rockhampton: 25-50mm

Sunshine Coast: 1-5mm

Toowoomba: nil

Warwick: nil

NSW

Coffs Harbour: nil

Grafton: nil

Lismore: nil

Tweed: nil

FRIDAY RAINFALL FORECAST (BOM)

QLD

Bowen / Proserpine: 150-200mm

Bundaberg: 10-15mm

Charleville: 10-15mm

Dalby: 1-5mm

Fraser Coast: 10-15mm

Gladstone: 10-15mm

Gympie: 15-25mm

Ipswich: 25-50mm

Mackay: 25-50mm

Moranbah: 25-50mm

Rockhampton: 15-25mm

Sunshine Coast: 25-50mm

Toowoomba: 10-15mm

Warwick: 10-15mm

NSW

Coffs Harbour: 10-15mm

Grafton: 15-25mm

Lismore: 15-25mm

Tweed: 25-50mm

The low system will start to take a grip on southeast Queensland and northern NSW tonight and won't subside until early Saturday morning.

"We'll see a similar trough causing this rain (in central and north Queensland), tomorrow where we will see falls between 25mm and 75mm and in some areas there will be falls higher than that," he said.

"A lot of places in the southeast will see their May average as well."

The average May rainfall for Brisbane is 71mm while the Sunshine Coast averages 152mm and the Gold Coast 127mm. "We may not see the Sunshine Coast average its monthly rainfall."

He said the rain should ease by early Saturday morning and racegoers heading to Doomben for the second day of the May Winter Carnival can expect a relatively dry afternoon.

"The weekend is looking good for most of Queensland," he said.

"By 10am there may be a chance of a shower but it should be fairly dry day by then."

Emergency services minister Mark Ryan urged Queenslanders facing rainy conditions to avoid "unnecessary risks".

"We need people to be safe and not take unnecessary risks when driving through floodwater, have a Plan B and avoid driving altogether if possible," he said.

"Please don't put your life, and the lives of our emergency services personnel at risk unnecessarily.

"No matter what the road may look like, you never know what is lurking underneath and we want everyone to do the right thing."

During Cyclone Debbie, 220 people were pulled from floodwaters, particularly near rivers.

If you need emergency help, phone Triple Zero (000) or 132 500 for emergency storm/flood assistance from the State Emergency Service.