TRADITIONAL: Handmade, fermented, botanical, shrubs for sodas, spritzers and mixers. Amber Gibson
Business

Boutique cordial business set to open Lismore shop

by Sophie Moeller
15th Mar 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
THOSE of you who made it To Eat The Street this year may have noticed a local fermenting gem amongst stalls, selling botanical shrubs for sodas, spritzers and mixers.

Pyewacket Tradtional is a Lismore cottage industry, which for the past 18 months, has been busy making their brand of the old fashioned fruit and herb preserve that's been fermented in vinegar.

Genna Pyewacket and Katrina Patton, have so far been selling their "shrubs" online but, from next week, the concentrated cordials will available from the new Lovemore Fermentary in Bridge St, North Lismore.

The couple are extremely excited to be bringing this "fresh and exciting" addition to the region, already so enamoured by the trend towards "living food", says Genna.

"Our shrubs are made of seasonal fruit, herbs, spices, sugar and organic apple cider vinegar that are macerated, fermented and pressed by hand, all without heat."

Genna, a practising nutritionist and naturopath, shares a love of gardening with Katrina and together the duo have been perfecting their non-pasteurised recipes for the probiotic cordial.

Shrub is taken from the Arabic word "sharab" or "drink". When they were brought to 15th century England, they were adapted to medicinal tonics in early apothecaries.

At the moment Pyewacket shrubs can be found at Benchtop Espresso, Augustine's, Dirty Wilson, The Nostalgic Barbershop and The Loft - where they are used as cocktail mixers.

Genna said she moved to Lismore 10 years ago because it was a passionate community which allowed for space and the ability to be close to her produce.

Go to: www.pyewacketstraditional.com.au

