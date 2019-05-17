Boutique bar inspired by traditional Middle Eastern flavours

READY TO ROLL: Mezze Bar owner David Hadid is excited about launching his new venue in Coolum tomorrow.

MIDDLE Eastern flavours will be the star of the menu at the Sunshine Coast's newest boutique-style bar.

Mezze Bar is expected to enrich the Coast with culture and good times when it opens at Coolum Beach.

The stylish venue would cater for about 50 people and would focus on bringing people together to enjoy great food.

"There are no TV's or anything like that, it's a social bar," owner David Hadid said.

"There are communal tables where you can sit down, talk to each other and connect with each other and meet new people."

Mr Hadid wanted to embrace his heritage when he opened the bar in conjunction with his already successful My Place restaurant.

"This is me, this is my heritage," he said.

"It's what I grew up with and I'm very passionate about it.

"I want to show that there are still some good things that come out of the Middle East, not just the bad."

The Mezze Bar would serve traditional middle eastern delicacy's along with beverages from local breweries.

Mr Hadid said there was nowhere on the Coast that created the atmosphere like his newest venture would.

"You can relax, get the breeze and have a little party while looking out to one of the best views on the Sunshine Coast," he said.

"People are always looking for something new to try and that's what this will offer."

The new venture was part of the restaurant renovations to celebrate 30 years in the hospitality industry for Mr Hadid, who opened his first restaurant in Melbourne before moving to the Coast.

"I love what I do and I love when people have a good time," he said.

"This is a celebration that I'm still in the game and still trying new things.

"I haven't lost the motivation and I haven't lost the drive."

The Mezze Bar is a small venue with a personal touch and a lot of character, which Mr Hadid hoped would attract new business to the area.

It will open its doors tomorrow afternoon from 4pm and will continue to open from midday everyday.

"I'm a little overwhelmed and emotional but after all these years I'm still celebrating and opening a new venture again," Mr Hadid said.