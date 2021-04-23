Boutique art gallery with river views planned

Plans for a Northern RIvers art gallery have been submitted to Lismore City Council.

Plans for a Northern RIvers art gallery have been submitted to Lismore City Council.

A $150,000 renovation will transform a former farm shed into the Northern Rivers latest art gallery.

Owners of a Macleans Ridge property, Deb and Johnny Sernberg, have proposed an exciting new creative space which would see an "art gallery/workshop including store" nestled among scenic hinterland.

The development application boasts spectacular views like these, from when it was on the market in 2015.

A development application for the alterations has been lodged with Lismore City Council this month and boast the 54 Palmer Rd's incredible landscape including "abundant natural fauna and flora" and a "a substantial waterfall".

"The small art gallery/workshop (68sqm) would be the centre of art education and display, reflecting the nature of its surroundings," the report states.

"The purpose of the art gallery/workshop would be to display art produced in the gallery for appointment-only viewing throughout the year (exceptions to be applied).

"It is intended that the art gallery/workshop would be owner-run (i.e. no employees)."

View of the waterfall on the property, back when it was on the market in 2015.

The report also noted "art workshops for eight persons" were likely to be held one to three days every three months.

Ms Sernberg is a known Northern Rivers artist who works primarily in watercolours and mixed media.

Plans for the 54 Palmers Rd gallery / J & D SERNBERG

Early estimates predict two carloads could attend a gallery viewing weekly at an annual total of 104, while up to nine vehicles could use the space during its workshops days, equalling a 108 annual total.

A new carpark will also be provided as part of the proposal.

The artistic haven is part of a larger refurbishment to the main residence, all expected to cost $150,000.

The development application is currently on public exhibition until May 12.

Originally published as Boutique art gallery with river views planned