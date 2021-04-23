Boutique art gallery with river views planned
A $150,000 renovation will transform a former farm shed into the Northern Rivers latest art gallery.
Owners of a Macleans Ridge property, Deb and Johnny Sernberg, have proposed an exciting new creative space which would see an "art gallery/workshop including store" nestled among scenic hinterland.
A development application for the alterations has been lodged with Lismore City Council this month and boast the 54 Palmer Rd's incredible landscape including "abundant natural fauna and flora" and a "a substantial waterfall".
"The small art gallery/workshop (68sqm) would be the centre of art education and display, reflecting the nature of its surroundings," the report states.
"The purpose of the art gallery/workshop would be to display art produced in the gallery for appointment-only viewing throughout the year (exceptions to be applied).
"It is intended that the art gallery/workshop would be owner-run (i.e. no employees)."
The report also noted "art workshops for eight persons" were likely to be held one to three days every three months.
Ms Sernberg is a known Northern Rivers artist who works primarily in watercolours and mixed media.
Early estimates predict two carloads could attend a gallery viewing weekly at an annual total of 104, while up to nine vehicles could use the space during its workshops days, equalling a 108 annual total.
A new carpark will also be provided as part of the proposal.
The artistic haven is part of a larger refurbishment to the main residence, all expected to cost $150,000.
The development application is currently on public exhibition until May 12.
Originally published as Boutique art gallery with river views planned