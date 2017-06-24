22°
BOUT BONANZA: Win tickets to Horn V Pacquiao ringside

24th Jun 2017 6:00 AM

JEFF Horn has had his final sparring session for the Battle of Brisbane with Manny Pacquiao on Sunday, July 2.

The former Brisbane school teacher is ready to go for his shot at the WBO world welterweight title and you could be at Suncorp Stadium too, thanks to Main Event and Foxtel.

We have three double pass to give away to see Horn take on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Pacquiao at the home of Queensland sport

You and a mate could be ringside what could be one of the biggest days in Australian sporting history.

Forget the upcoming Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor side show, this will be the place to be seen when hopefully the Hornet stings the Pacman.

All you have to do is enter and the passes could be yours.

Horn is finalising his preparations and he is ready to go.

Are you?

 

The prize is tickets only, unfortunately. 

For those of you unlucky in the draw, don't forget to watch it live through Fox Sports.

Topics:  boxing competition jeff horn manny pacquaio

The free Nutella food truck is heading our way

The free Nutella food truck is heading our way

NUTELLA road trip is heading up the east coast to deliver new ways to enjoy breakfast.

Help close the education gap this winter

The Smith Family children's education charity is in the final days of its Winter Appeal.

You can make a difference to the huge educational inequalities

Winner of the NSW signed State of Origin Jersey

The Northern Star's 'Win State of Origin Framed Jersey 2017 prize winner Dale McDonald.

A win for the Blues

Widow part of Australia's large emigraton push

Mrs Louisa Hansford (nee Thorner) saw five of her children go off to war.

To see one of your children off to war would be heart-wrenching

Byron Council reject rail corridor bypass option due to cost

“WE'VE spent $2 million in preparing for construction. We’ve successfully defended this decision at a cost of $450,000,” Cr Richardson said.

PUTRID MESS: Council and SES remove carcasses from river

The bodies of a cow and kangaroo have washed up at Simes Bridge, Lismore, following the recent flood.

“It took us around 4 hours"

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

TRADITION: Maurie the Tool Man at the Bangalow markets.

Where to get fresh produce from

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Opera Australia to sing most popular arias to support NORPA

SING FOR A CAUSE: Opera Australia is coming to Lismore for a fundraiser to benefit NORPA.

Special gala show in Lismore for flood relief

Digging down to find Clare

After five years on the TV series Nashville it’s time for Clare Bowen to tell stories about herself and her loved ones.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 By Negotiation

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Rare Land In Town With Building Approval

Lot 2, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $1,125,000 to...

This wonderful clean and rare block of level land is within walking distance to everything… shops, beach, cafes and everything Byron Bay's vibrant town centre has...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

Lot 1, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,450,000 to...

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Rare Land In Town With Building Approval

Lot 2, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 0 0 $1,125,000 to...

This wonderful clean and rare block of level land is within walking distance to everything… shops, beach, cafes and everything Byron Bay's vibrant town centre has...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

New prison unlocks market growth

Works have begun on the construction of the new Grafton bridge.

Influx of workers for project drives healthy growth in house prices

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

