Boundary between two villages set to change

Changes are proposed to the boundary of Jiggi and Coffee Camp. Contributed

THE Geographical Names Board is calling for public comment on a proposal to amend the existing address locality boundaries within the Lismore Local Government Area.

The proposal, submitted by Lismore City Council, is to amend the boundaries of Coffee Camp and Jiggi. This will affect 19 properties.

The boundary of Jiggi would be extended so all residences addressed to Davis Road were located within the same address locality.

Chairwoman of the Geographical Names Board, Narelle Underwood, said the community "uniquely identifies Davis Road as forming part of the address locality of Jiggi as there are no road connections to the properties from Coffee Camp".

"Council is endeavouring to resolve this issue by amending the locality boundaries to reflect what residents are using as their address," she said.

"It's important that residents have their say on place names and boundary changes.

"We invite residents to view the proposed boundary amendments and lodge submissions with the Geographical Names Board by Wednesday 24 January 2018."

A copy of map GNB3628-2-A showing the proposed locality amendment can be viewed at Lismore City Council at 43 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah.

The proposal can also be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board's website at www.gnb.nsw.gov.au.

Email submissions can be lodged with the Secretary, Geographical Names Board ss-GNB@finance.nsw.gov.au.

Alternatively, written submissions can be lodged to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795.