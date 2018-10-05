Menu
A big kangaroo hopped into action in the Bundy CBD on Wednesday.
A big kangaroo hopped into action in the Bundy CBD on Wednesday.
Offbeat

Bouncing by: Driver amazed by Bundy CBD kangaroo's bank move

4th Oct 2018 3:29 PM
A BUNDABERG car driver watched on in stunned surprise as a large kangaroo hopped its way through the CBD and made for a popular bank on Wednesday morning.

Sue Hosking said she was in her car, sitting at a red light at the Barolin and Woongarra St intersection, when the large marsupial bounced into view about 10.20am.

She said after it passed across the road it headed for the entrance to the bank at the Auswide building.

"It was really big," Sue said.

"It looked like it was going to go in the door, but it seemed to get stressed at the alcove."

She said at one stage she was worried when a lady with a wheelie walker headed towards the big roo.

"I thought she was going to be in for a surprise," Sue said.

She said a policeman was on foot and a police car was in the vicinity at the time.

The kangaroo was last spotted heading towards Bourbong St.

Having lived in the region for many years, Sue said she'd not encountered anything like this before.

"I live out at Pine Creek and I see plenty of kangaroos out there," she said.

Unfortunately Sue didn't have time to capture the kangaroo on camera.

