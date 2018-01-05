Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bottle-throwing youths almost caused tragic crash

A Ballina security guard says there is a group of Lennox Head youths who are out of control.
A Ballina security guard says there is a group of Lennox Head youths who are out of control. Contributed
Hamish Broome
by

WHEN a group of youths threw a bottle into their windcsreen last night, a couple driving through Lennox Head almost had a head on collision with an oncoming car.

Local security guard Rick Beddoes said one of his staff members was in the other car and witnessed the incident unfold in front of the Lennox Head skate park.

He said the elderly woman was "exceptionally distraught” following the incident.

"She was visibly, emotionally distressed, she was in tears ... she was shaking,” he said.

"That could have, without a doubt, ended in tragedy.”

The staff member, Brad, gave chase to the teens but they escaped through the trees on the other side of the cricket oval.

Mr Beddoes, who runs local security company Meridian Protection Unit, said the incident was not an isolated one.

"We've had it several times over the last few months,” he said.

"They just seem to think they can do what they like when they like.”

The last prior to this one was during the Lennox Head Carols in the Park on December 3, when a group of teens were "hurling abuse and throwing things” at the man organising the fireworks display.

"It's a core group of kids which need speaking to... they'll do it once or twice and then it will die down for a couple of months, and then it will start back up again.”

"I cannot understand why they would want to destroy or damage peoople's property.

"It makes absolutely no sense at all.”

Mr Beddoes said some local parents were "turning a blind eye” to their children's nocturnal activites and called on them to step up.

"It's not the community's job to be their parents, it's the parents job to do that.”

"I would definitely say to parents in Lennox Head there is nothing for their children to do in Lennox Head after dark.

"I would strongly advise them to know where there children are.”

Topics:  lennox head community centre lennox head crime youth crime

Lismore Northern Star
Heat wave conditions set to hit Northern Rivers

Heat wave conditions set to hit Northern Rivers

COMMUNITY groups warning people to be prepared as mercury rises.

Ten fantastic things to do this week

FLYING HIGH: Aerial acrobatics by Paul Bennet at the Great Eastern Fly In 2015 at Evans Head.

Except for Austen Tayshus' gig, they are all family friendly events

Belongil millionaires take aim at solar train

COURT SHOWDOWN: The Byron Bay solar train is 'operating illegally' , according to Belongil residents.

They claim the train is operating illegally

GIG GUIDE: 100 shows to entertain you this weekend

MILESTONE: The Beautiful Girls band have hit the road to perform the surf / roots / reggae Morning Sun and Learn Yourself sounds that originally thrust them into the limelight, winning over the admiration of the nation in their 15th Anniversary Tour. At the Great Northern today from 9pm. 18+.

Carpenters' tribute in Ballina and African drumming in Byron

Local Partners