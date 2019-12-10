Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BWS in Kirwan has been held up by an armed man.
BWS in Kirwan has been held up by an armed man.
Crime

Bottle shop held up by man with axe

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
10th Dec 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOTTLE shop on Burnda St in Kirwan has reportedly been held up by a man wielding an axe.

Police confirmed the robbery happened at 6.50pm, with the man entering a bottle shop believed to be BWS.

The man fled the store and was seen fleeing in a stolen car believed to be a Colorado.

Police are searching for the man described as being indigenous, slim and mid to late teens.

He was wearing denim shorts and was wearing a red rag over his face.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

armed robbery axe attack bottle shop robbery stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flown to hospital after serious assault at South Lismore

        Man flown to hospital after serious assault at South Lismore

        News POLICE are appealing for information after two men bashed another man and then fled in a white Holden Commodore.

        • 10th Dec 2019 10:05 AM
        Man arrested for impersonating RFS member

        premium_icon Man arrested for impersonating RFS member

        News A MAN will face Lismore Local Court over allegations he was impersonating a RFS...

        Council to decide on next step to keep the Hannah Cabinet

        premium_icon Council to decide on next step to keep the Hannah Cabinet

        News Created by master craftsman Geoff Hannah, in honour of his family, the exquisitely...

        Will Lismore get another public holiday for the Cup?

        premium_icon Will Lismore get another public holiday for the Cup?

        News The council is set to vote on whether to approve the Turf Club’s request for the...