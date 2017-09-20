24°
Boss of Rous County Council hands in resignation

Rous Water general manager Kyme Lavelle.
Rous Water general manager Kyme Lavelle.

THE general manager of Rous County Council has handed in his resignation after nine years in the job.

Kyme Lavelle has announced his retirement after a 42-year career in local government, and his last day at the council will be on Friday.

Rous chairman, Robert Mustow, said he was disappointed to see Mr Lavelle leave, given his "significant achievements”, but wished him well in retirement.

"Mr Lavelle leaves a much healthier organisation both in capacity and resourcing and was responsible for many successful projects,” he said.

These achievements included:

  • Introduction of fluoride into the region's water supply for most areas
  • Disposal of commercial properties
  • Further development of the council's residential estate at Caniaba
  • Development of a future water strategy for next 50 years
  • Major reform of the regional county structure
  • Internal restructuring that produced annual savings of $850,000 to support maintaining water tariffs limited to rate pegging and to enable additional works and services, particularly in flood mitigation and weed management.

"His efforts in making our regional water supply more secure during storm events was a major milestone in our infrastructure development as the region can now be assured power outages will not affect supply during these events,” Cr Mustow said.

"He has also been managing the planning for a major upgrade of facilities at Rocky Creek Dam.”

Cr Mustow said Rous County Council had begun the process of seeking a new general manager.

