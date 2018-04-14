Borobi’s post-Games plans revealed

BELOVED Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi will be sticking around on the Gold Coast for a long life as the city's own mascot

That's good news because branding experts say his new role as the city's most famous marsupial could help bring further millions into the city's economy in the short term and the mascot could prove to be a long-term figure of endearment associated with the Coast.

Following the Games' conclusion, the 10 Borobi statues that have lined the walk along the Gold Coast beachfront will be given to the event's sponsors and partners, including the Gold Coast City Council, TAFE, The Star and Griffith University, and spread out across the Coast in strategic locations.

GOLDOC chairman Peter Beattie said the statues, which have proven to be popular for selfies, will be preserved in perpetuity as a tribute to the Games.

Mascot Borobi drives a beach buggy to collect the discus during day eight of competition of the XXI Commonwealth Games (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

Mayor Tom Tate said a prime position in the Gold Coast Cultural Precinct at Bundall would be one of Borobi's future homes.

"Throughout these Games, I have not met a single person who has objected to Borobi as an emblem of our success and that includes many of the protesters, so I am absolutely determined to see the legacy of Borobi live on," he said.

Borobi has proven to be a strong favourite on the Gold Coast (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

"To many, Borobi is a permanent reminder of our Games so I will ensure the statues that line his walking trail remain, including re-positioning the largest one so it is prominently placed at our new Home Of The Arts.

Borobi will make his permanent home on the Gold Coast. Picture Mike Batterham

"That home will be Borobi's future home too.''

Borobi has proven to have a stronger appeal than previous Australian mascots, including 2000 Sydney Olympics figures Olly, Syd and Millie which faded from memory at the conclusion of the Games.

Associate Professor Stephen Holden, a Bond University brand expert, said Borobi had shown a strong connection to the public.

"How big he will be after the Games is a mystery but continuing with Borobi is a really smart idea from a marketing point of view because when you have a good thing, you stick with it," he said.

Commonwealth Games medallist Stephanie Rice joins with games mascot Borobi. Pics Adam Head