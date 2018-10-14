Menu
Roger Federer of Switzerland walks past Borna Coric of Croatia
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Young gun stuns Federer in just 73 minutes

14th Oct 2018 11:45 AM

BORNA Coric has thwarted Roger Federer's campaign for a 99th career title for the second successive meeting as the Croatian triumphed 6-4 6-4 in the semi- finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Coric, who defeated Federer in three sets at the Halle Open final in June, earned a break in the opening game of both sets on Sunday to wrap up the victory with an excellent forehand pass after 73 minutes.

The 21-year-old, currently ranked 19th, will enter the top 15 of the ATP rankings for the first time after he competes against Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.

Borna Coric of Croatia reacts after winning a set point against Roger Federer
Djokovic, a three-time Shanghai champion, dominated Germany's Alexander Zverev to win 6-2 6-1 in a 60-minute masterclass earlier in China.

The 31-year-old Serb will also overtake Federer for the No.2 spot in the ATP rankings after claiming a 17th consecutive win in his 1000th senior contest. From the beginning of their match, Federer's shot-making was below-par as he missed often on straightforward points or after long rallies, in which Coric was superb.

The 37-year-old Swiss player saved two break points in the opening game but was eventually broken when his backhand stroke landed long.

Federer netted another backhand to concede a 4-2 deficit before Coric secured the first set with a ruthless sequence of serves.

A miss-hit Federer forehand gifted Coric the opening break of the second set for a 2-0 lead, before Coric pulled off an excellent lob and smashed an ace down the tee to move clear at 5-3.

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after losing a point to Borna Coric
And even though Federer provided some early resistance in Coric's match-winning service, the 20-time grand-slam champion could not find a breakthrough to survive.

Coric rallied and found the winning shot with a flicked cross-court forehand to enter his third senior final and his first at Masters level. But even in defeat, both Federer and Zverev have qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals, featuring the world's top eight players on November 11 in London.

