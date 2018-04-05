Born and bred Casino woman to celebrate 105th birthday

A WOMAN who has spent her whole life in Casino is about to celebrate a huge milestone - her 105th birthday.

Catherine "Kitty” Bennett (nee Farrell) was born on April 8, 1913 to Jerry and Mary Farrell. She was the fifth child of 10 children.

In 1936 she married Cecil Bennett, second generation of the Bennett Samill, and they lived in South Casino.

The couple went on to have five children, but tragically their first born and only daughter passed away when she was only 20 months old due to poor health.

They had four boys - Doug, Neil, Des and Roger.

They all worked in the family business until it was sold in recent years to Herfords.

In 1962 Cecil passed away and their once busy family home became less active.

Kitty took the opportunity to relax with her close family and friends - she was a very private person.

But twice a week she took part in card groups in her home, playing euchre and 500 which she loved to do and looked forward to.

With the support of her "wonderful” family, Kitty was able to stay home until she was 103, and then she moved into Southern Cross Care, St Michaels Casino.

The centre's lifestyle coordinator, Melissa Dickson, said Kitty had a special bond with her family, including son Doug and wife Alison, Neil and wife Colleen, Des and wife Nu, and partner of son Roger Kathy.

"They visit as often as they're able,” Ms Dickson said.

"The secret to her longevity is her favourite lounge, cards, family and friends and staying home, not going out.

"A simple taste in life with simple pleasures.”