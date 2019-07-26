Boris urged to let Aussies work visa-free

Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) is clapped into 10 Downing Street by staff in central London. Picture: AFP

Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) is clapped into 10 Downing Street by staff in central London. Picture: AFP

Visa-free working rights must be included in a new free trade deal between Australia and the United Kingdom, a leading British think tank has told News Corp Australia.

As Boris Johnson today promised in his first speech as Prime Minister to open up the UK to new free trade deals as soon as it leaves the European Union, there is a major push on to make it easier for Australians to work in Britain.

Mr Johnson's trademark enthusiasm was on display as he maintained his determination to deliver Brexit and prove his doubters wrong.

He had earlier met the Queen and kissed her hand to sign off on his ascension to the role of Britain's leader.

Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to open up the UK to new free trade deals as soon as it leaves the European Union. Picture: Getty Images

Mr Johnson appeared to have breached protocol that discussions with the Queen were kept private after he was overheard by reporters saying that Her Majesty had told him "I don't know why anyone would want the job."

Mr Johnson has less than 100 days to deliver Brexit, but he said he was committed to doing a "better deal".

He reiterated that he would pull the trigger on the economic Russian roulette that is a no-deal Brexit if he was "forced."

Matthew Lesh, a researcher at the Adam Smith Institute, a London-based think tank, said once Brexit was sorted a new free trade deal with Australia should include allowing easier access for Britons and Australians to work in each others' countries.

"We support the completely free movement of people between Australia and the UK," he said.

"I think Boris has shown a strong interest in Australia, he taught at Geelong Grammar and Boris has talked about it in the past, it is definitely on the cards."

The free movement of people would be part of the push for a migration zone including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, recognising the countries' close historic ties.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was asked about a free trade deal during his visit to London last month.

Mr Johnson, who also announced a raft of local initiatives, has a task to get the UK out of the EU, after Brussels previously refused to reopen negotiations, despite being complimentary since his appointment this week.

The new PM has shown no signs of weakness as he announced one of the bloodiest cabinet reshuffles in British political history, with 17 ministers losing their jobs in an hour.

The winners included Sajid Javid, who was appointed Chancellor, the equivalent to the treasurer in Australia, and Priti Patel, who was catapulted into the Home Secretary post.

Boris Johnson has less than 100 days to deliver Brexit. Picture: iStock

Mr Johnson declared with enthusiasm outside his new home, Number 10: "The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts because we are going to restore trust in our democracy."

"And we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts.

"And we will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe based on free trade and mutual support.

"I have every confidence that in 99 days' time we will have cracked it.

He said he would "take personal responsibility for the change I want to see. Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here".

