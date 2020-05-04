Boris’ brush with death: ‘It was touch and go’

Boris Johnson has revealed how close he came to death, saying it was "touch and go".

Mr Johnson said in an in-depth interview that doctors were preparing to put him on a ventilator at one point during his stay at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

"It was a tough old moment, I won't deny it. They a strategy to deal with a 'death of Stalin'-type scenario. I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place," he said.

"I remember feeling frustrated. I couldn't understand why I was not getting better.

"But the bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe."

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symond's baby, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas. Picture: Instagram

It comes as the British PM and his fiancee Carrie Symonds shared an adorable photograph of the couple's new baby boy.

Ms Symonds was doting in the photographs, no doubt relieved that he would now grow up with a father.

Mr Johnson's emotional interview with The Sun newspaper came after Ms Symonds, 32, revealed their new son would be named after Boris' grandfather and the doctors who saved him.

He was only 17 days out of hospital when Ms Symonds gave birth.

"Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am," Ms Symonds wrote on her Instagram page.

"Wilfred after Boris' grandfather. Lawrie after my grandfather.

"Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart - the two doctors that saved Boris' life last month."

The photograph showed that little Wilfred had inherited his father's hair, with a shaggy mop on display.

Ms Symonds, a former communications executive for the UK's Conservative Party, also heaped praise on the University College London hospital staff who helped deliver Wilfred safely.

"Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well," she said.

"I couldn't be happier. My heart is full."

Boris Johnson arriving back at 10 Downing Street from hospital after the birth of his baby son with his partner Carrie Symonds. Picture: AP

The baby joy for Britain's top political couple comes as the UK plans to restart IVF services across the country that had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The services will be able to kick off again from May 11, as the nation inches towards a new normal.

A lockdown that started on March 23 looks set to continue at least until the end of May.

The nation has passed the peak of infections and the R rate - the pace at which the virus was spreading has dropped below 1, which gives hope that it may be able to get controlled.

However, the death toll continues to climb despite the green shoots.

There were another 621 deaths recorded in the latest daily figures, with the total death toll hitting 28,131.

That total was just 135 fewer deaths than in Italy, which had been the initial centre of Europe's outbreak.

The UK's health system has been able to cope with the crisis, with every patient who needed a ventilator receiving treatment.

Nursing homes remain a significant problem, with claims that they were overlooked as the effort was centred on protecting hospital capacity.

The UK government also announced a $147 million AUD fund to support domestic violence victims who have been suffering during the lockdown, with a spike in calls for help.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said many women were "trapped in a nightmare."

Mr Johnson was due to outline a plan to ease the lockdown next week, with a string of precautions to be included as part of the plan including the widespread distribution of hand sanitiser in public places.

A tracing app, similar to one used in Australia, was also due to be rolled out within weeks.

