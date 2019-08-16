BORED? Here's five things you could do this weekend

LOOKING for something to keep you and the family occupied this weekend while the sun shines?

There's plenty of activities and events organised across the Northern Rivers but we've narrowed it down to five things simply not to be missed.

Here's our pick:

Southern Cross Open Day

Even if you're not planning on heading to university any time soon, Southern Cross University's open day is a good excuse to have a look around the campus responsible for being one of the region's biggest employers.

There will be art installations, music, science displays and even a chance to get a free health check.

The Lismore campus is opening its doors on Saturday, August 17, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

For more information, visit www.scu.edu.au.

Mystery Box Rally

GET ready to start your engines and speed off on an adventure as the Mystery Box Rally takes off this Saturday.

The fundraising rally will see cars 25-years and older hitting the road from Byron Bay at 9am on Saturday, August 17.

The rally itself runs for five days, starting on a Saturday morning and coming back to Byron on Wednesday afternoon.

Each day the drivers will be given the day's itinerary because it's all part of the mystery.

For more information, or to donate, visit www.mysteryboxrally.com.au.

O'Heart Festival

TAKE trip to Tyalgum this weekend and enjoy the annual O'Heart Festival, which coincides with the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock.

The two day event will feature a wellness festival at the Tyalgum Hall, a sustainability festival on the parklands across from the General Store, an environmental art lounge at the old Bartrim's Garage, and live music and stalls throughout the village all weekend.

Most of Festival is free to the public, with only a few ticketed events.

For more information, visit www.oheartfest.com.

Lismore Swap Meet

DON'T miss out on your chance to get up close to some of the best examples of American car manufacturing from the 20th Century.

The Lismore annual Swap Meet is on Sunday at the Lismore Showground.

There will be plenty of things to see for motor enthusiasts, including a 1929 Ford Tudor.

The annual fundraising event will have a range of classic cars and bikes on display, as well as anything from modern, to the turn of the century auto parts and collectables.

Display vehicles were welcome and it was $10 for a swap site.

General admission is $4 at the gate with the event running from 6am -2pm.

Food and drinks available

Pop Culture Festival

SUPERHEROES, villians and Vikings will be invading Casino as part of first Pop Culture Festival this weekend.

There will a Viking re-enactment, vintage comic book stalls, music, food and much more on Sunday, August 18 at the Casino Indoor Sports Stadium.

And don't miss the Talent Show at 2pm featuring local talent inspired by popular culture.