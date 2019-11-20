Bore upgraded for 'better reliability'

AS SUMMER approaches, Tenterfield Shire Council has announced upgrades have been completed on the Apex Park bore to ensure it remains a reliable source of water.

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty said the council staff have completed the installation of an upsized solar array and battery bank at the Apex Park bore site to provide a dependable energy source for this service.

Cr Petty said the new system has capacity to run the water delivery pump for a least a week in the event of cloud cover and the solar array has the capacity to deliver 600 watts or energy which is seven times the current draw of the pump.

He said this means that the array only requires two to three hours of sun per day to more than keep up with the pump's energy consumption.

Four panels are mounted on the top of the water tank, which is the best location, given the tree cover at the site.

He said the panels are also well above the flood line for "when we finally get some rain”.

Cr Petty said in addition to the solar upgrades, the fill time for a 1000 litre container has decreased from over 20 minutes to only 13 minutes due to the higher maintained voltage.

”Given the high use that this free water source is getting, ensuring the reliability and lessening the fill time will mean that water can be obtained all the time by those needing to use this facility,” Cr Petty said.