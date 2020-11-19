Menu
Borders to be opened by Christmas, despite SA lockdown: PM

by Nathan Edwards
19th Nov 2020 11:25 AM
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has this morning doubled down on wanting state borders to be open by Christmas, empathizing everything is "performing well" in South Australia.

The comment comes as the PM thanked locked-down South Australians for their patience and co-operation and assured the measures being taken were meant to help Australia "stay ahead".

Talking this morning fresh off a plane from Japan, Mr Morrison revealed there is some uncertainty about how far the latest breakout had spread in SA, he said he was confident the state's lockdown would only last six days.

"I'm reasonably confident. This was intended as a precaution to ensure … we could stay ahead of that (further cases)," he said

"This is a pandemic, a virus that sets new rules. It means we have to be especially cautious."

Scott Morrison maintains Queensland’s borders will be open to all states by Christmas. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland
The Prime Minister also stopped short of criticising WA and Queensland's border closures to SA, instead praising each state's efforts in what he described as the "strongest of any country in the world", in terms of coronavirus response.

"I think we have to step back and look at what is happening in Australia," he added.

"(Other) nations, all of them would envy Australia's experience and how we are handling this."

Despite the snap ongoing border closures, Mr Morrison said he wants all state borders opened by Christmas and that his government would support SA "in every single way we can".

