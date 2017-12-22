Mystery surrounds Border Force operation at Casino

Australian Border Force officers were in Casino this week as part of an investigation.

THE Australian Border Force this week converged on a Casino-based business off the Bruxner Highway in full view of afternoon traffic.

Michael Munro, of Evans Head, was driving into Casino about 4.30pm on Wednesday when he saw a Border Force van out the front of the Northern Rivers Mail Sorting Centre.

"You don't see that everyday. Nothing surprises me in Casino," he said.

Another witness said told The Northern Star that she saw two Australian Border Force vans when driving past the Northern Rivers Mail Sorting Centre about 5.30pm.

She said she also saw a NSW Police highway patrol car parked near the roadside monitoring traffic.

An ABF spokeswoman confirmed the agency was in Casino but would not comment on the on-going investigation.

She also confirmed that the Australian Federal Police have now taken over the investigation.

The AFP have been contacted by The Northern Star for comment.

Australia Post, which operates the mailing centre, declined to comment when contacted by The Northern Star.