Border control flagged stolen vehicle before alleged pursuit

POLICE are investigating after they were involved in an alleged high-speed pursuit this morning.

Queensland police performing border control duties on the state border at Wharf St in Tweed Heads saw a black BMW SUV with Queensland registration about 9am.

Police will allege checks on the vehicle's registration, conducted as it was driving through the checkpoint, indicate the vehicle had been stolen.

Queensland officers notified their NSW counterparts of this and a short time later, officers attached to Tweed Byron Police District saw the SUV in Minjungbal Drive in Tweed Heads South.

They will allege they directed the driver to stop, but they allegedly ignored the direction and a pursuit began.

The pursuit was terminated when the vehicle was driven erratically at excessive speed, police said in a statement.

The SUV was last seen travelling north along the Pacific Highway.

Queensland border patrol police were notified and the vehicle allegedly continued through the border control at excessive speed.

The vehicle was monitored by Queensland Police and was last reported heading toward Logan.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing.