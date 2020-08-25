Border businesses may be forced to shut, councillor warns

A TWEED councillor is calling for grants for businesses affected by the Queensland-NSW border closure, in the same fashion they were set up for those affected on the NSW-Victoria border.

In his letter to NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, Cr James Owen said the Southern Border Small Business Support Grant was announced on August 22, to enable businesses in 13 local government areas along the NSW/Victorian border to apply for $5000 and $10,000 grants through Service NSW.

"I write to request your consideration of a Northern Border Small Business Support Grant to support small businesses in the Tweed Shire," he said.

"We need to keep local jobs in local communities and support our Tweed Shire businesses to survive through these unprecedented economic times. Small business is indispensable to the Tweed Shire community and many are independently owned.

"Grants of $5000 to $10,000 could be used by these businesses to pay for unavoidable expenses such as utilities, as well as to develop marketing and communication materials or to diversify their offerings to help businesses adapt to the new environment."

Cr Owen added in his letter that many Tweed businesses were only just surviving.

"I have been inundated with correspondence from business owners concerned that they will have to close their doors if restrictions are not eased soon," he added.

The letter was also sent to the NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet MP; Damien Tudehope MLC, Minister for Finance and Small Business; John Barilaro MP, Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW; Geoff Provest MP, Member for Tweed and James McTavish, the NSW Cross Border Commissioner, among others.

The Department of Premier and Cabinet have been contacted for comment.