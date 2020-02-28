Boozy late lunch leads to trouble for engineering bigwig

THE managing director of a Brisbane northside civil engineering company which employs more than 120 workers has landed himself in hot water after blowing 0.079 per cent BAC the morning after Australia Day.

Hamilton resident Peter Thomas Kendall, 51, the managing director of CMC Group, a leading civil infrastructure, mining and building contractor, pleaded guilty to drink driving and was fined $600.

He was also disqualified for one month, although escaped a conviction after concerted submissions on his behalf from his defence lawyer.

The court heard that Kendall was pulled over for a breath test on the Pacific Highway at Eight Mile Plains at 6.35am on January 27 this year.

The court heard that police could "smell the liquor" on Kendall and he had bloodshot eyes.

He told police that he had drunk about six glasses of red wine the previous afternoon at a long lunch which bled into the evening.

Magistrate Simon Young considered a character reference from Kendall's fellow director David Ahern, and noted he was "highly thought of among his peers".

The court heard that Kendall was also accomplished professionally, being a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, president of the Civil Contractors Federation Queensland and vice-president of the CCF's national body.

Mr Young said he accepted Kendall had made a mistake and was pleased he had completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program.