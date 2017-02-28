25°
Boozy early morning drive while three times over the limit

28th Feb 2017 11:02 AM

A BYRON Bay man was caught drink-driving more than three times over the legal limit in the town centre in the early hours this morning.

Tweed/Byron police officers pulled over the driver of a white Holden station wagon at 1am this morning at the southern end of Jonson St after he allegedly performed a u-turn in front of officers with his headlights off.

A positive reading from a road side breath test led to the arrest of the 26-year-old to Byron Bay police station.

At the station, a breath analysis revealed the driver's blood alcohol reading was 0.178 - more than three times the legal limit.

The man was charged with high range drink-driving and will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on March 23.

Topics:  byron bay drink driving high range drink driving northern rivers crime tweed byron lac

