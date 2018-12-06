BOOZE BOOM: 8 businesses brewing in your backyard

Take a tour of the Cape Byron distillery where Brookie's Gin is made.

IT IS the season to be jolly, and we thought we'd help you get in the spirit of the season by offering a list of boutique distilleries and breweries, right on your doorstep.

Whether you're looking for a great Northern Rivers present, or just a delicious drop with a local twist, we've got you covered.

Tintenbar Distillery, 'just outside Tintenbar'. www.tintenbardistillery.com. The distillers make Tuckombil Dry Gin, flavoured with juniper, ginger and citrus peel; Flinders Gin, flavoured with mountain pepperberry, coastal daisy bush and native juniper. Potato Bazooka Vodka; and Umeshu, a unique take on the Japanese plum liqueur.

Lord Byron Distillery, at 7, 4 Banksia Drive, Byron Bay. www.lordbyrondistillery.com.au - Makers of grain-free vodka, a range of rums, including aged and Silver Rhum. The distillery makes an all-natural, London Dry style gin supporting a motor neurone disease foundation, and a limencello made from bush lemons. The distillery holds distillery tours, bespoke gin blending classes, and cocktail masterclasses.

Cape Byron Distillery, at 80 St Helena Rd, McLeods Shoot. www.capebyrondistillery.com. Makers of award winning Brookies Dry Gin and Slow Gin. Their gins are made with native flavours foraged from the rainforest - Byron Sunrise Finger Limes, Aniseed Myrtle, Cinnamon Myrtle, Macadamia, Native River Mint, Native Raspberry and more. They offer distillery and rainforest tours and tasting sessions.

Stone & Wood Brewery, Breweries in Byron Bay and Murwillumbah. www.stoneandwood.com.au. Brew a range of ales, lagers, a seasonal beer flavoured with sour cherries, native Northern Rivers finger limes and river mint, and a dark beer with hints of coffee and dark chocolate. Offering a new tasting room, tours, or private bookings.

Seven Mile Brewing, 202 Southern Cross Drive, Ballina. www.sevenmilebrewing.com.au. Brews include Australian Summer Ale, west Coast IPA, and an American Pale Ale. The brewers aim to make new seasonal releases every six to eight weeks. Food trucks are on site Friday through Sunday. Tasting hours are Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-6pm. Free group brewery tours are available through bookings, (4 people or more required).

Jilly Wines, a small batch winemaking company based in Clunes. www.jillywines.com.au. Jilly wines are made from New England grapes and have a variety of wines to choose from.