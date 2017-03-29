29°
Booyong Bridge closed until further notice

29th Mar 2017 4:50 PM
BOOYONG Bridge on Booyong Road at Wilsons River, east of Stewart Lane, was closed this afternoon until further notice.

Motor vehicles will need to find an alternative route.

Recent wet weather and high water flows has resulted in timber debris building at the bridge support structures. Unfortunately the debris has not been fully removed and with the forecasted wet weather ahead, the debris could further build up and affect the bridge.

Byron Shire Council's infrastructure services director Phil Holloway, said the bridge was being closed due to safety concerns and will be reviewed post weather event.

Traffic controls, signage and barriers are being put in place. Emergency services have been advised.

Council apologises for the inconvenience the bridge closure will cause.

Further updates will be posted on Council's website http://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/road-works

Topics:  booyong bridge road bridge closed byron shire council northern rivers roads

