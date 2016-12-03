Boosting opportunities for regional health students

Assistant Minister for Rural Health Dr David Gillespie and Page MP Kevin Hogan an University Centre for Rural Health director Ross Bailie with medical students from UCRH.

FUNDING to encourage health and medical students to train and undertake clinical placements at the University Centre for Rural Health (UCRH) in Lismore is already benefiting the community, Page MP Kevin Hogan has said.

Mr Hogan today inspected the UCRH campus with the Assistant Minister for Rural Health Dr David Gillespie.

"I want all Australians, whether they live in regional community like ours or in the city, to have access to first-rate health services,” Mr Hogan said.

"This training program is already getting results.

"The feedback I have received from many students who are training here, is that they are considering moving to our community permanently.”

Mr Hogan said the Coalition Government had made a record multi-million dollar investment to boost the availability of training and placement opportunities in regional areas to encourage the next generation of health professionals to live and work in regional Australia.

In 2015, 32 students undertook a long-term medical placement in Lismore, including at Lismore Base Hospital. In addition, last year the UCRH in Lismore supported 197 nursing and allied health students to undertake rural clinical placements of two weeks or more, equating to 1,283 placement weeks.

Of these, 91% were allied health students and 9% were nursing students.

"As part of our Government's announcement our investment in the University of Sydney's rural health program, I can confirm we are allocating $51.7 million over three calendar years through the Rural Health Multidisciplinary Training (RHMT) program to support health training across a range of rural locations, including the UCRH in Lismore,” Dr Gillespie said.

"This significant investment in the UCRH and facilities here in Lismore is testament to the fantastic work being delivered in the region.

"I would also like to congratulate the local Member Kevin Hogan. He has been an enthusiastic and ever-present advocate for the UCRH.

"I'm particularly pleased to see that Lismore UCRH is developing an Aboriginal high schools program that will focus on bringing Aboriginal school children with an interest in a health career on board to expand their opportunities in health care and provide mentors.”