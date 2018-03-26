Menu
A NEW program coming to Lismore will target the quality enhancement of Aboriginal early childhood services.
Boosting early learning for children

JASMINE BURKE
by
25th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

CHILDREN on the Northern Rivers will benefit from a new program coming to Lismore targeting the quality enhancement of Aboriginal early childhood services.

Minister for Early Childhood Education and Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell announced the program will be held in eight locations across NSW.

The NSW Government's Quality Support program was developed following close consultation with the sector and aims to identify and address challenges faced by Aboriginal services across the state.　　

Minister Mitchell said this program was delivering what the sector expects and children and families deserve.

"The Quality Support program is yet another way the NSW Government is ensuring all families, regardless of their background, have access to top quality early childhood education services for their children," Ms Mitchell said.

"This is also a fantastic opportunity for Aboriginal services to come together and discuss how Aboriginal culture has been embedded to everyday practice at their service.

"It is absolutely vital for Aboriginal children across the state to have a strong sense of culture and heritage and this program will support that."

Aboriginal services with exemplary ratings and compliance history will be delivering sessions to showcase how Aboriginal culture has successfully been integrated to the practice of teaching at their service.

These sessions will then be translated into a series of guides for services to keep and refer to.

The NSW Department of Education will also work directly alongside identified Aboriginal services to ensure they are meeting quality standards.

Support will include visits, training, online follow-up, telephone support and additional resources to boost quality.

