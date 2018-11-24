Menu
Lismore Gemfest will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Lismore Showgrounds.
Boost for disabled amenities at showground

24th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
PEOPLE living with a disability visiting the Lismore Showground will have access to more suitable toilets and showers after the Page MP Kevin Hogan announced a grant to upgrade its amenities.

"Many disabled people visit the showground every year, with weekly visits by disabled children who are part of Red INC's Pony Riding Club," he said.

"However, the existing amenities can be difficult to use, particularly for the children.

"The North Coast National - Lismore Showground Committee came to me asking to help secure funding for the installation of two new disabled toilets and showers.

"The installation of these new facilities is great news for our disabled community, and for the wider community who can also use them, creating a more inclusive environment.

The grant of almost $12,000 under the Building Stronger Communities program will be matched by the North Coast National - Lismore Showground.

John Gibson, President of the North Coast National - Lismore Showground Committee, thanked Mr Hogan for his support.

"We want to make sure all members of the community can enjoy using this community asset," he said.

"It is going to make a big difference for many in the community."

