From a humble tin shed to international gin fame

Husk Distillery's Harriet Messenger and her father Paul Messenger get ready to celebrate Husk's fourth birthday. Scott Powick

FOUR years ago, distiller Paul Messenger thought he had a locally produced gin which "was pretty good".

Now, Ink Gin is internationally recognised, and demand has the team at Husk Distillery at Tumbulgum busy keeping up with orders.

However, there's always time to celebrate a birthday, and from next Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, the distillery will be doing just that - celebrating with a gin of course.

For Mr Messenger, timing is everything - his unique Ink Gin hit the market just as a worldwide resurgence for the spirit was blossoming.

"When we first started distilling it, we knew we had a great product and that it was different in taste and colour, and it came at a time when the world was rediscovering gin and how versatile it could be," Mr Messenger said.

"Gin had never been high in the popularity stakes, but all that has changed now and there are so many different types on the market, it is really booming."

For Husk, Ink Gin received a huge shot in the arm when actor Margot Robbie posted a shot on Instagram of her enjoying a drink at Broadbeach - nothing like star power for a product endorsement, especially when it comes free.

The picture showed her on the Gold Coast, smiling in a straw hat and sunglasses as she sipped on her pink gin and tonic soon after her Byron Bay wedding to Tom Ackerley.

Margot Robbie enjoys some Ink Gin from Tumbulgum's Husk Distillers during her recent visit to the Gold Coast. Instagram

Ink Gin captures the unique butterfly pea flower in a spirit, and is now exported to more than 10 countries across the globe.

From humble beginnings in a tin shed, using a 50-litre pot still, to a new and much larger distillery which also incorporates a bar and function facility, Husk's reputation continues to grow.

Next week, the distillery will have a range of activities at Tumbulgum to try, including a pop-up gin bar offering something special, a floral photo booth and lawn games and activities.

What would a birthday be without a surprise? Mr Messenger and his team at Husk will be unveiling one for gin lovers next week.

For more information, visit www.huskdistillers.com.