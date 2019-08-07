Boomers refuse to go NBA all the way for Cup tilt

SIX survivors from the heart-breaking Rio Olympic campaign, six NBA players and five local-based NBL players have been named in the Australiam Boomers squad for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

But there was no place found for Mitch Creek and Rio Olympian Brock Motum.

Reigning NBL MVP Andrew Bogut (Sydney Kings) headline the NBL inclusions, joined by Cameron Gliddon (Brisbane Bullets), Nathan Sobey (Brisbane Bullets), Nick Kay (Perth Wildcats) and Chris Goulding (Melbourne United).

Joe Ingles is part of the NBA contingent. Picture: Ross D. Franklin

The rest of the squad consists of Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia 76ers), Xavier Cooks (SIG Strasbourg), Matthew Dellavedova (Cleveland Cavaliers), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Jock Landale (Žalgiris Kaunas) and Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs).

The Boomers have just completed a training camp in Melbourne, which helped head coach Andrej Lemanis and his staff select the final team.

"I'm always so humbled in the Boomers environment," Lemanis said in a statement.

"The commitment to the team and the pride each athlete shows in being a Boomer is a privilege to experience. As a nation, we are extremely fortunate to have players who are not only extremely skilled on the court, but who are also wonderful human beings.

"It is an exciting time for the program as we now settle on our team for China. There are a number of guys getting their first experience of a World Cup, which is exciting for them and for us as a team.

"Of course, we also have a solid core of veteran players who understand what it will take for us to succeed in China. As a staff, we're really pleased with the mix of skill sets we have to utilise and look forward to watching it evolve over the next couple of weeks.

"It is also appropriate to recognise the players that missed selection on this particular occasion. The toughest part of this job is telling a player who cares about the program and has just given everything they have for the good of the team, that they haven't been selected.

"The depth of Australian basketball also means that these guys are extremely skilled and often it simply comes down to team balance.

Jonah Bolden is set to have a big part to play in Australia's World Cup quest.

"As a team, we would also like to acknowledge the 'heavy lifting' of all those who participated in the World Cup Qualification stage - their hard work and commitment to the program allows us to have this opportunity to compete in the World Cup - for which we are all grateful.

"This is a focused and united team. I hope the Australian public come on the journey with us again just as they did in Rio.

"We play the right way, we play for each other, and we play for the name on the front of the singlet rather than the back. I think the public will enjoy the way we play and will be proud to call us 'their team'."

Six members of the 2016 Olympic team will return, with Aron Baynes, Andrew Bogut, Matthew Dellavedova, Chris Goulding, Joe Ingles and Patty Mills taking their places in the Boomers team.

Gliddon, Kay and Sobey will all play in their first major international tournament after playing key roles in helping the Boomers qualify for the World Cup.