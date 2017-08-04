BOOKS NOT BOOBS: Festival essentials

FROM glitter, mesh tops and gaffer tape to woolly cardigans, glasses and pens tucked behind ears - Byron locals are trading in their festival attire for comfortable clothes and sensible shoes as they prepare for the Byron Writers Festival this weekend.

But will some trends evolve for the occasion? Some have suggested the popular Splendour trend disco boobs could be transformed to the writers festival. Lit tits anyone?

It's not such an unreasonable line to draw when some of Australia's biggest names is music will also be among those presenting at this largely popular annual event - it is a festival after all.

However, in preparation, these are some of the things that can be switched out so that you don't stick out like a sore thumb.

Bags: Unpack your bum bag and repack your backpack. The writers festival does not have any restrictions to what kind of bag you wish to bring to the event.

Drink of choice: While some of Smirnoff's favourites were sprawled all across the North Byron Parklands, the drink of choice for this weekend's festival will most likely be caffeinated beverages. However, patrons are also being encouraged to pack their own drink bottle as keeping to Byron's green thumb nature, this event will be plastic free.

Expectations: While at Splendour, festival goers were getting amongst the mosh-pits and limiting personal space, this weekend attendees can expect more reading circles, debates and seminars on all things literature, music, science, technology and even politics.

Signings: Instead of getting your idol to sign a body part of a piece of clothing, literature lovers are encouraged to bring or buy their favourite author's book to be signed at the book signing tent sponsored by Feros Care.

Merchandise will be available for purchase at the information tent, including: festival T-shirts, caps and water bottles.

Travel: A festival shuttle bus will operated on Friday through to Sunday from 7:30am to 5:30pm. Leaving Byron Bay every 30 minutes at $5 per trip, cash only. The carpark will be open from 7:30am every morning which is located approximate 200 metres from the festival entrance, with a daily charge of $5.

What you need to bring: