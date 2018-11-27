Menu
Kevin Hogan and supporters on election night in 2013.
Kevin Hogan and supporters on election night in 2013. Alex Utting
Bookies change their tune for our man in Canberra

Tim Howard
27th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
THE FALLOUT from the nuclear explosion of the LNP in the Victorian election has already spread to the Clarence Valley.

On Sunday, a national news site had Nationals' Member for Page Kevin Hogan favourite with the bookies to win the seat for a third term. By yesterday morning, the Victorian rout had changed the odds in the ALP's favour.

As he has on all other occasions, when bookmakers have predicted the result in Page, Mr Hogan has taken the sensible option to ignore them.

"Jobs, jobs and more jobs is always the number one issue," Mr Hogan replied when confronted with bookmaking favouritism.

"The major infrastructure projects under way in our community, new highways, bridges, sporting facility upgrades and more, are all helping this. I focus on the local issues and every day do the best job I can."

Now he has regained his underdog spot, Mr Hogan can go back to hoping the bookies have got it wrong.

The election result has also shown good old-fashioned governing is something the electorate can warm to.

After the victory, Premier Daniel Andrews made the claim Victoria is the most progressive state in Australia.

If progressive means refraining from infighting and providing services then Victoria is a good example for our State and Federal governments.

