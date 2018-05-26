BOOK NOW: 10 gigs you cannot miss this June

COMEDIC MUSCLE: Logie Award-nominee, and international comedy star Dave Eastgate comes to the Northern Rivers in June.

WEATHER may be getting cooler but venues across the area are getting hotter with some fantastic shows coming up in June.

Some of them are:

1. The Big Gig in Ballina:

Dave Eastgate's gift for comedy writing and performance had him (the self proclaimed black sheep of the family) captivating audiences with his own made up characters in the theme parks of South East Queensland as a 16 year old.

At 21, already a veteran of the comedy stage, Dave moved to Japan and immersed himself into the culture and Osaka's comedy scene, toured the country performing stand up comedy (in Japanese) and made several TV and radio appearances.

This early exposer to performing set Dave up for more international comedy performing heading to New Zealand, The UK, Toronto, to LA, and New York and has seen him share the stage with some of the biggest names in International and domestic comedy Robin Williams, Jim Jefferies, Arj Barker, Gina Riley, and Magda Szubanski.

Back here in Australia Dave has stared in a range of comedy series for the ABC and other networks including the smash hit, Ronnie Chieng: International Student, the multi-award winning A Moody Xmas, as well as Maximum Choppage, Soul Mates, Channel 9's hugely successful comedy, Here come the Habibs, The Comedy Channel' flag ship, skit comedy series, Open Slather as well as many appearances as a stand up comedian on Channel 9's Mornings, SBS's The Full Brazilian, Channel 10's Thursday Night Live and the Comedy Channel's Stand Up Australia and Just For Laughs at The Sydney Opera House.

At The Ballina RSL Club's Monthly Big Gig on Thursday, May 31, from 8pm. Free show.

2. Julia Morris - Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee in Lismore

TV QUEEN: Comedian and TV presenter Julia Morris is spending a quick beach break in the Northern Rivers. Julia Morris

Comedian and TV presenter Julia Morris turned 50 a couple of weeks ago, and her latest show is about that milestone in her life.

The Lift and Separate title point, if we must explain, to the fact that lifting and separating is the main function of bras.

The comedian brings this cracker of a show to Lismore City Hall on Sunday, June 17, from 7.30pm.

3. Urzila Carlson - Studies Have Shown in Lismore:

TOURING: South African/New Zealand comedian Urzila Carlson brings her comedy to Lismore. CPS

EVERY time you hear, "studies have shown" you know you're about to learn something ridiculous.

Studies have shown your dog is friendlier than your cat. Well, everyone knows that!

How about they give funding to scientists to come up with a way to eradicate the unibrow, or those weird thin white hairs you occasionally find attached to your face?

South African-born, New Zealand-based comedic hit Urzila Carlson, one of the stars of this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival, brings her new show to Lismore.

At Lismore City Hall on Friday, June 8, from 7.30pm.

4. Stolen by National Theatre of Parramatta in Byron Bay

On the 20th anniversary of its premiere season, this timely revival of Jane Harrison's landmark play is as powerful today as it was for its very first audience.

Stolen interweaves the stories of five children taken from their families - Ruby, Jimmy, Shirley, Sandy and Ann. Their stories are from different times and different places, but the five characters interact with each other as if their experiences were shared. Theirs are the stories of many.

At Byron Theatre on Saturday, June 16, from 7.30pm, and Monday, June 18, 6.30pm.

5. Dan Sultan Killer tour in Brunswick Heads:

Dan Sultan perfroms at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

After wowing audiences at Bluesfest 2018, Dan Sultan has announced an extension to his Killer Solo Tour, with new shows in Queensland and NSW.

At the ARIA Music Awards of 2010 he won Best Male Artist and Best Blues & Roots Album for his second album, Get Out While You Can (2009).

At the 2014 ceremony he won Best Rock Album for Blackbird (2014), which had reached number four on the ARIA Albums Chart.

In 2017, Sultan's record Killer was nominated for three ARIA awards: Best Male Artist, Best Rock Album, and Best Independent Release.

At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, on Sunday, June 17 (sold out) and Monday, June18, 7pm.

6. Peppa Pig in Lismore

PRE-SCHOOLER FUN: Peppa Pig Surprise is a new show coming to the Northern Rivers in June. Dan Tsantilis

Surprisingly, this show is not sold out yet.

She's the most popular pig on the planet, with the brother George and her friends jumping on muddy puddles: it's Peppa Pig and she's coming to Lismore.

Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have got a surprise for her and her younger brother George, but no matter how hard they try, they cannot guess what it is.

In Peppa Pig's Surprise, audiences will enjoy interactive fun, games and, of course, surprises.

At Lismore City Hall on Thursday, June 14, from 12noon and 2pm.

7. Drag Queen Bingo in Ballina

VISITOR: You can Timberlina her at her regular gig, Bingo with Timberlina at Central Bar, in Newcastle. SUPPLIED

Patrons are in for a serious fun night as Timberlina comes to Ballina.

Timberlina's over-the-top style and dazzling repertoire, coupled with her naughty quick wit, will keep you fabulously entertained for hours.

Timberlina is packing her wigs, glitter and stilettos to head to Ballina RSL for her debut performance.

Get ready for a night of fun, laughs and everything in between. This ferocious queen's eccentric style, naughty quick wit and dazzling Diamond repertoire will have you in stitches on the floor screaming for more.

At Ballina RSL Club on Saturday, June 16. Dinner and show from 6.45pm.

8. The 78-Storey Treehouse in Lismore

Andy and Terry's treehouse just keeps on growing. With yet another 13 levels, it's now got a Scribbletorium, a high-security potato chip storage facility (guarded by one very angry duck!) and even an open-air movie theatre.

Speaking of movies, our friends are going to be famous! The legendary Mr Big Shot has arrived to make a Hollywood blockbuster! But when his first step is to fire Andy and replace him with a monkey - well, a gibbon named Mel Gibbon - the battle is on.

The team behind The 13-, 26- and 52-Storey Treehouses Live on Stage return with the newest, biggest, brightest blockbuster in the series for children aged 6-12 and their adults... but watch out for those cows!

A play by Richard Tulloch, adapted from the book by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton. Directed by Liesel Daddorek and Series Artistic Director, Lismore's Julian Louis.

At Lismore City Hall on Thursday and Friday, June 21 and 22, 6pm.

9. Perch Creek album launch in Lismore:

TOURING: Perch Creek Band are a band of five musicians, four of whom are siblings who grew up on the Northern Rivers, playing pop/folk music. CONTRIBUTED

You saw them grow up while playing in the Perch Creek Family Jug Band in stages across the Northern Rivers, but they are now a hipster-to-the-max young band based in Melbourne.

With three lead singers and diverse instrumentation, Perch Creek combine five-part vocal harmonies with folk, pop, roots and rock musical styles, all threaded together by the band's unique fiveway collaborative song-writing - a coalescence of lyrics, music and arrangement, drawing on the creative strengths of each band member and the clarity of the group's vision.

At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore on Saturday, June 16, from 8pm.

10. Daniel Champaigne in Tintenbar

The story goes that the young Australian singer, songwriter and one-of-a-kind guitar virtuoso first picked up his instrument of choice as a five-year-old following in the footsteps of a musical father. He began writing songs at 12, and at 18, left school, turned professional and hit the road.

Daniel has accomplished all of this while writing, producing and independently releasing two EPs, Gypsy Moon Volumes 1 and 2, plus his first albums Pint of Mystery (2011) My Own Design (2009), Wide Eyed and Open (2010), Real Live (2012), and The Heartland Hurricanes (2014).

His latest release, Fault Lines, is available now.

At Tintenbar Hall on Friday, June 29, from 8pm,