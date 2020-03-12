Book, bag sharing now available in Ballina

Ron Atkinson, Sue Meehan and Laine Ballard with a Boomerang box at Wigmore Arcade in Ballina. Picture: Rebecca Fist

HAVE you noticed boxes full of Boomerang Bags and books in various Ballina locations?

If you find one of these boxes at the Wigmore Arcade, at Bunnings and at a place yet to be determined, you are welcome to take items in the box.

It’s free, and the only proviso is, bring it back.

The Ballina Chamber of Commerce mobilised community members to prepare boxes of reusable items for the benefit of local residents.

Men from Ballina Men’s Shed have crafted three boxes, and women from the Ballina Country Women’s Association have sewed together about 100 bags for the project.

Ron Atkinson, Sue Meehan and Laine Ballard with a Boomerang box at Wigmore Arcade in Ballina. Picture: Rebecca Fist

Sue Meehan who is organising the project hopes it will add to the culture of Ballina.

“The idea is to encourage reuse, but it’s also a bit of a placemaking thing, to make Ballina a bit more interesting and vibrant,” Mrs Meehan said.

“That’s what the chamber of commerce is working towards at the moment, we are really trying to be proactive in the community.

“If you get caught short downtown without a bag you can have one.”

She said fabric donations were most welcome, and has discouraged people from putting old books in the boxes.

“Some books are okay, but we don’t want it to become a dumping ground for old books,” Mrs Meehan said.

“If you borrow a bag, please return it. The onus is on you to keep it clean. If it gets dirty from your shopping just put it through the wash, nothing will run, and bring it back.”

The CWA will continue to produce bags as demand increases.