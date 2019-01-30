Boogert wins Shootout by a sprint

WHEELY GOOD: The C-grade race in the inaugural Shire Shootout series was highly a competitive race won by David Walsh (BBCC).

LENNOX Head cyclist Chris Boogert ran a tactical race to win the inaugural Shire Shootout series on Sunday.

Boogert, 30, a former Australian National Road Race cyclist, said he knew he'd have a hard time keeping up with professional triathletes Tim Reed and Tim Van Berkel who came second and third respectively in the series between the Byron Bay Cycling Club and the Ballina Bicycle Club.

"Tim and Tim are really strong triathlon athletes as is Matt Slee (BBC), who was also in the A-grade,” he said.

"It was a matter of trying to hang on and then sprinting the final 100m.”

Boogert, who is also the BBCC race director, said the Shootout saw 32 riders compete across four grades.

"Racing was nice and tight,” he said.

"Everyone worked hard to pull the breakaways back which kept the racing tempo high.”

BBC race director Andrew Downey said he was delighted with the turnout and the level of racing.

"Great to see riders come along with a day licence,” he said.

"These events provide great racing conditions and all the riders are there for the right reasons and they appreciate the help and support of the volunteers and officials.”

Downey said the second event would be hosted by the BBC and also offer an E-grade section for less experienced riders.

"We welcome all riders to come along and have a race,” he said.

Results

A-grade (50 minutes plus 3 laps)

1st Chris Boogert, BBCC

2nd Tim Reed, BBCC

3rd Tim Van Berkel, BBCC

B-grade (45 plus 3 laps)

1st Wes Thompson, day licence

2nd Matt Jones, BBCC

3rd Nick Howe, BBCC

C-grade (40 plus 3 laps)

1st David Walsh, BBCC

2nd Tim Ryan, day licence

3rd Michael Hughes, Murwillumbah

D-grade (35 plus 3 laps)

1st David Scully, BBCC

2nd Richard Brown, BBC

3rd Sarah Ryan, day licence