Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brisbane Heat players enjoy their emphatic win over the Hobart Hurricanes.
Brisbane Heat players enjoy their emphatic win over the Hobart Hurricanes.
Cricket

Boof spray kickstarts Heat campaign

by Travis Meyn
4th Jan 2020 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN OLD-fashioned spray from coach Darren Lehmann was the catalyst for a record-breaking win that rocketed the Brisbane Heat back into Big Bash League contention.

The Heat racked up a comprehensive 31-run win against the Hurricanes in Hobart on Friday night, 48 hours after they crashed to a terrible 40-run loss to the Scorchers on the Gold Coast.

The polar opposite batting performances were a stark reminder of how inconsistent Twenty20 cricket can be and the danger the Heat possess when they get it right.

The Heat were skittled for an "embarrassing" 109 by the Scorchers at Metricon Stadium before posting 3-212 against Hobart, the franchise's highest score in nine BBL seasons.

Captain Chris Lynn was the chief destroyer for the Heat with an unbeaten 88 from 55 balls, and opener Max Bryant repaid the faith of his coach and skipper by clubbing 65 (36).

Lynn said some "honest truths" from Lehmann kicked the Heat into gear following an up-and-down start to the tournament.

Chris Lynn revealed some “home truths” from Darren Lehmann helped inspire Brisbane Heat.
Chris Lynn revealed some “home truths” from Darren Lehmann helped inspire Brisbane Heat.

"I'm really happy with how the guys responded from a fairly heavy touch-up in the debrief post-game (against the Scorchers)," Lynn said.

"A couple of blokes got a good spray from 'Boof' (Lehmann) and other blokes got a bit of reassurance. That's why he's such a good coach, that man management, not all blokes can handle a spray.

"There were a couple of honest truths in there.

"Obviously with the criticism from the press and social media, the boys were quite flat.

"There were two ways to go about it, I was really pleased they took the positive."

The Heat flew to Sydney on Saturday to prepare for Monday's game against the Thunder, where they will welcome back leg spinner Mitch Swepson from the Australian Test squad.

The Heat have won both away games this summer but lost all three home matches - two at Metricon and one at the Gabba.

They posted scores in excess of 200 in both games they batted first and Lynn said he wanted the Heat to back up their Hobart heroics.

"I'd love to keep this momentum going," he said.

"You don't win the tournament in the first five games.

"In this tournament if you have one good week you can set yourself nicely on the ladder."

The Heat will be boosted by the availability of Test duo Joe Burns and James Pattinson after Australia wraps up the current Test match against New Zealand.

And they will be further buoyed by the arrival of South African superstar AB de Villiers for their January 14 match against Adelaide at the Gabba and the remainder of the tournament.

"We're building to something I think is really special," Lynn said.

"I don't want to keep bringing his name up but we do have AB coming into the line-up. We want to have a couple of wins under our belt (before he arrives).

"It's exciting and there's going to be blokes that miss out. It's a good problem to have."

The Heat's next home game is against the Hurricanes on Thursday at the Gabba.

Chris Lynn launches during his unbeaten 88 against Hobart.
Chris Lynn launches during his unbeaten 88 against Hobart.

More Stories

Show More
ab de villiers bbl big bash league brisbane heat chris lynn darren lehmann james pattinson joe burns mitchell swepson
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        premium_icon ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        News AN EAST Lismore man’s family is continuing to seek justice for the 24-year-old who was killed after an attack in Ballina.

        Rappville still a disaster zone three months after fire

        premium_icon Rappville still a disaster zone three months after fire

        News NSW Public Works has been painstakingly slow to remove asbestos contaminated house...

        How to keep your cool at the farmers’ markets

        premium_icon How to keep your cool at the farmers’ markets

        News WE give you some tips for helping your buys ‒ and your body ‒ weather the hot...

        Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

        premium_icon Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

        News A NORTH Coast church has lodged a development application for a major expansion to...