Boobs and beer with your beard trim?

Shane Gelling gets a topless head massage at Studio 78 in Cairns as he tries out the Frisky Friday with owner Emma Gelling

HOW about a beard trim with a side of boobs?

Or maybe a short, back and sides from a stylist who is showing a little more than just her back and sides?

A hair salon in Cairns will offer topless haircuts for its "Frisky Fridays", with the hope that single men will pop in for a haircut, a beer, and enjoy the view.

Aidan Paterson gets a topless head massage at Studio 78 in Cairns as he tries out the Frisky Friday topless hairdressing service ANNA ROGERS, Cairns Post

Clients will be offered a drink, wash and head massage from topless staff while cuts, shaves or a beard trim would be done by a professional (and fully-clothed) stylist.

Salon owner Emma Gelling said the idea of providing a topless service had been on her mind for years, but only now had she decided to go all out.

"I think, with all these empowering things going on for women, men get a bit forgotten," she said.