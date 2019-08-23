Bonville tops NSW for its weddings

Bonville Golf Resort has won two major awards at the 10th annual Australian Bridal Industry Academy, Designer of Dream Awards.

BRIDES and grooms have had their say Bonville Golf Resort is the state's favoured resort for wedding receptions.

Voted New South Wales' number one Resort Reception Venue for 2019, the Coffs Coast resort has backed up that distinction by winning the NSW Ceremony Venue category at the 10th annual Australian Bridal Industry Academy, Designer of Dream Awards.

At the awards held at The Star Gold Coast, wedding businesses from across Australia were recognised for consistent excellence based on the positive feedback from wedding clients who tied the knot between 2015 to 2018.

To determine the industry's best 105,120 newlyweds nominated and rated the quality of product, service, value for money and attitude of 4,579 wedding businesses.

This saw 336 venue nominated as finalists.

The Coffs Coast Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort. Rachel Vercoe

"It's such a pleasure to know that our brides and grooms offer positive reviews from their wedding day," Bonville Golf Resort Sales Manager Stephanie Kesby said.

"Our team is dedicated to ensuring that our product remains unique and memorable for guests. I think that's what sets us apart.

Bonville Golf Resort also placed among the top performing venues in the function coordinator category finishing in the top 15 across the nation.

"I'm so proud that our hard-working wedding and events team have been recognised for their efforts and enthusiasm.

"To place so highly in such a competitive market is just the icing on the cake."

Bonville Golf Resort was inducted into the ABIA Hall of Fame in 2017 after a string of successful years at the top.

Aiming to match the success of Bonville's award-winning product, the groups recently acquired Pacific Bay Resort is quickly building a reputation as a superb beachside wedding destination after the launch of it's all new wedding offering in late 2018.

Pacific Bay Resort will host up to 20 weddings over the next year showing it has what it takes to match it with the best.

Pacific Bay Resort is also looking forward to releasing its new elopement packages in the coming months.

"The Coffs Coast is such a wonderful place for a destination wedding," Stephanie said.

"We're beginning to see the onset of many couples make arrangements to tie the knot in our beautiful region.

"The local industry is just flourishing," she said.

The Australian wedding market is composed of 120,000 weddings attended by 11,000,000 guests.

Collectively those weddings generate in excess of $3-billion each year.