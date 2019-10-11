Menu
Emergency services were called to an incident on the Pacific Hwy this afternoon. Daily Telegraph
Bonnet flies open, smashing windscreen of moving vehicle

Liana Turner
11th Oct 2019 4:55 PM
A FREAK incident in which a car bonnet flew open while the vehicle was being driven on the Pacific Hwy sparked calls to emergency services this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were requested by NSW Police about 3.30pm.

Initial reports to emergency services were that a car had rolled at the scene at Knockrow, near Hinterland Way.

But this was not the case.

"It looks like the bonnet of the car has flown open, smashing the windscreen, while the person was driving,” the spokesman said.

He said a 40-year-old man was assessed at the scene but did not required transport to hospital.

Paramedics left the scene shortly after 4pm.

