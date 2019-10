Bones, believed to be human, found at a property near Toowoomba. File picture

POLICE are investigating after bones, strongly believed to be human remains, were found at a property near Toowoomba.

Police received a call from residents at an Irongate property yesterday afternoon after the remains were discovered during excavation works.

The undertaker was called to the property to collect the bones, which will undergo forensic testing to confirm whether they're human remains.