BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer River

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

Cricket

Cricket premium_icon 65 PHOTOS: Junior cricketers show grit...

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

Sport premium_icon Strong start for Thunder at Ballina cricket...

News

News premium_icon 54 PHOTOS: Hot days but cool music at Falls...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 80s fashions are cool again at Falls...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon RODEO ACTION: All the pics from Maclean Rodeo

News

News premium_icon INCREDIBLE PICS: Our photographer's best images of...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Poolside at the water polo championships

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Kids tell Santa their secrets at Casino...

News

News premium_icon Fireys protect Upper Orara homes surrounded by...

News premium_icon ULTIMATE GALLERY: Did we snap you at the Toy Run?

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Rodeo rain stops feisty bucking bulls

Music

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: Ewingar rises from ashes with fire benefit...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

Community

Community premium_icon 60 paddle protesters against village river...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

Rugby League

Rugby League premium_icon NRL legends drop into the Rappy for a Friday night...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Homes saved, but fire still burns in New...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Horror bushfire threatening Mt Nardi...

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

News

BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer River

by
20th Jan 2020 6:00 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY resident's stroll along the banks of the Pioneer River turned grim when they stumbled across what they believed to be a human skull.

Carrying an extensive amount of specialist equipment, police moved quickly to establoish the veracity of the report.

A crime scene was declared by 3pm, uniformed officers posted in a make-shift shelter amid the mangroves to guard the area overnight Friday before examinations resumed at first light Saturday.

Among the remains found was a skull police believe to be human.

 "We can find out how old they are and there might not be any need for further investigation," Mackay Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Mark Sweetnam said.

mackay mackay police pioneer river
Mackay Daily Mercury