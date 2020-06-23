‘Boneheaded’: Kyrgios slams stars after second positive test

A SECOND top-ranked tennis star has tested positive for coronavirus following Grigor Dimitrov's withdrawal from an exhibition tournament - which also featured world No.1 Novak Djokovic - and revelations he had COVID-19.

World No.35 Borna Coric revealed he tested positive to the virus on Monday night (AEST), tweeting the following: "Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested! I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I'm feeling well and don't have any simptoms. Please stay safe and healthy! Lots of love to all!"

The tweet prompted a response from outspoken Aussie Nick Kyrgios, who has been vocal in his disapproval of certain events going ahead, with the US Open's decision drawing heavy criticism from the Canberra local.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Earlier, world number 19 Dimitrov wrote on Instagram: "I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19."

"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering."

Last weekend, Dimitrov, 29, took part in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Djokovic, world No.3 Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked 17.

He also played in the second leg of the Balkans tournament in Zadar on Croatia's Adriatic coast on Saturday.

However, he withdrew after losing to Borna Coric, complaining of feeling unwell.

Later on Sunday, the final between Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev was immediately cancelled as a precaution.

"This is the best possible decision. We have to take care about security of all involved," former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, the tournament director of the Zadar event, said in remarks quoted by local media.

"Those who were in contact with Grigor will be tested. We are waiting for instructions of relevant bodies.

"I tested by chance three days ago and I'm negative."

Zverev and former US Open winner Marin Cilic were also in the Croatia line-up.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions," added Dimitrov.

Bulgarian Dimitrov is a former world number three who was the ATP Tour Finals champion in 2017, one of his eight career titles.

The Adria Tour, organised to fill the gap in the virus-hit tennis calendar which has been on ice since mid-March, played out to a daily crowd of 4,000 fans at Djokovic's tennis centre on the banks of the Danube in Belgrade last week.

Dimitrov and Djokovic as well as the other players were then seen partying the night away at a packed Belgrade night spot.

The event had already suffered an embarrassing setback last week when the planned Montenegro leg of the four-nation tour was cancelled over coronavirus protocol rules.

Montenegro was due to be the third stop on June 27 and 28 after Croatia and before the conclusion in Bosnia.

But organisers said the visit to Montenegero had to be called off when it became apparent Serbia did not match strict health requirements.

Meanwhile, asked to comment on social distancing measures during the Belgrade leg, Djokovic said both Serbia and the region had been relatively successful in containing the virus.

"Of course you can criticise, you can also say this is dangerous or not, but it's not up to me to make the calls what is health-wise right or wrong," the 17-time Grand Slam winner told reporters, stressing he was acting in line with recommendations of the Serbian government.

Balkan countries coped with the COVID-19 pandemic with relative success.

The region of some 22 million people registered about 24,000 infections and fewer than 800 deaths.

Last week, the ATP and WTA said they were restarting their tours in August. However, the US Open in New York will be played behind closed doors and under strict health protocols which Djokovic has described as "extreme" and "impossible".

Thiem, a three-time Grand Slam final runner-up, was playing in another exhibition tournament this weekend in Nice in the south of France.dj/iwd