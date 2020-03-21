Menu
The fallout for Australians and tourists who were spotted recklessly defying the government’s strict advice on social distancing and self-isolation continues.
Health

Bondi Beach set to close in social distancing crack down

by Matt Young and Sarah McPhee
21st Mar 2020 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:14 PM

Bondi Beach will close as the government cracks down on social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The fallout for Australians and tourists who were spotted recklessly defying the government's strict advice on social distancing and self-isolation is continuing to prompt fury from locals and officials.

Hundreds made the most of the warm weather in Sydney on Thursday and Friday despite the Prime Minister announcing strict new rules yesterday.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Police Minister David Elliott "insisted on the move after thousands of beachgoers again defied the social distancing order by gathering at the popular tourist spot for a second day".

Australia's borders closed on Friday night, meaning non-Australian residents, citizens or immediate family members travelling from overseas are no longer permitted entry.

It comes as PM Scott Morrison said the government hasn't ruled out locking down entire suburbs affected by the coronavirus in Australia.

Australia now has 932 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 382 in New South Wales, 229 in Victoria, 184 in Queensland, 50 in South Australia, 64 in Western Australia, 11 in Tasmania, nine in the Australian Capital Territory and three in the Northern Territory.

Seven people have died - one in Western Australia and six in New South Wales - and 43 have recovered.

Originally published as Bondi Beach 'to be closed'

