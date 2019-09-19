Boncosta rides 'the Pacific Highway'

HARD AND FAST: Boncosta (Raymond Stokes), a $4.60 chance, takes out the Rousillon Hcp (1516m) on Lismore Cup day.

HARD AND FAST: Boncosta (Raymond Stokes), a $4.60 chance, takes out the Rousillon Hcp (1516m) on Lismore Cup day. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A CHANGE of luck has seen Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy get the best out of Boncosta with the seven-year-old gelding winning the $50,000 Lismore Workers Club Rousillon (1516m).

It has now won two straight after taking out the $40,000 Murwillumbah Cup last month.

Boncosta ($4.60) was half a length ahead of Column ($26) with Evopex ($2.40 fav) a short neck back third.

"David Warner must be due to score some runs if I'm training winners,” Bellamy said.

"For as long as I can remember at Lismore I've always liked my horses in front and on the fence.

"This bloke, it's like the Pacific Highway - he likes it hard and fast.

"He had to work hard early but he was always going to be hard to run down when he found his spot.”

Bellamy was delighted, praised jockey Raymond Spokes for his heady ride, his daughter's work on the gelding at the beach and the commitment and work of all his staff.

It is the second time Bellamy has won the Rousillon and it brought back plenty of emotion.

The first came more than a decade ago with Frisco's Vision and was ridden by Daniel Baker, who died in a race fall at Grafton in 2007.

"I remember Daniel as a young apprentice winning one for me and it's great to get another,” Bellamy said.

"He (Boncosta) has had four runs back and he's won two races now.

"I don't think he's raced any better; he has his confidence back.

"My daughter rides him at the beach all the time.

"He does very little track work, most of that comes race day.”